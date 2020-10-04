Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Receives $6.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.83.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of FOSL stock opened at $5.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.52. Fossil Group has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $13.08.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a negative return on equity of 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,608 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,130 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,383 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fossil Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

