FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY) Stock Price Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May (BATS:DMAY)’s stock price was down 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $31.74 and last traded at $31.78. Approximately 2,911 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.89.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.88.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.