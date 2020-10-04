Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Funko worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Funko by 11.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Funko by 86.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Funko by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Funko in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 52.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNKO opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. Funko Inc has a one year low of $3.12 and a one year high of $20.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.24.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $98.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.31 million. On average, analysts predict that Funko Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. BidaskClub raised Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.82.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

