G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,274 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,526,083 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,697 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,603,000 after purchasing an additional 311,371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 869,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 43,059 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,489 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,257,000 after purchasing an additional 63,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 638,836 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 46,494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.45. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business had revenue of $297.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

