G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,051 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,707 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.73% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 496.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 34.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,308 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.21. The stock has a market cap of $697.58 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.52. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.48.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $297.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.68 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 2.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut G-III Apparel Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. B. Riley lowered their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays cut G-III Apparel Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised G-III Apparel Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

