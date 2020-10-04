Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Position Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 320,755 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in GAP were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in GAP by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 20,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in GAP by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 146,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 72,267 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in GAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in GAP by 32,207.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,867,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,574,000 after buying an additional 1,862,210 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GAP alerts:

Shares of GAP stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Gap Inc has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $18.99.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. GAP had a negative return on equity of 18.48% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. GAP’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gap Inc will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Gruber sold 29,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $436,052.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

GPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on GAP from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GAP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on GAP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Barclays increased their price target on GAP from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on GAP from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.21.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS).

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.