Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 606,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,454 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.12% of Genworth Financial worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 199.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,731 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,346,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 61,239 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,124,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,600 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Genworth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.28. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Genworth Financial had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 1.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GNW. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

