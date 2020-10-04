Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $11.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.10.

Several research firms recently commented on GLNG. DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Golar LNG by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 425,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter worth about $20,650,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Golar LNG by 6.9% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golar LNG stock opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Golar LNG has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $7.87.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

