Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stake Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,306 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 25,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Delphi Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.83 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. Golub Capital BDC had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.14 million. On average, research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is presently 91.34%.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.22 per share, for a total transaction of $66,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Golub purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $560,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,561,093.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 711,151 shares of company stock worth $9,053,243. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.