Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 216 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3,160.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock opened at $102.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.61. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $73.43 and a 52 week high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.22) by $0.19. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,237.00% and a negative return on equity of 211.27%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. The firm’s revenue was down 60.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 12th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals from $254.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

