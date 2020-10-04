Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 3,704 Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,580 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cutera were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,186 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cutera by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Cutera by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 13,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cutera by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cutera by 339.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,644 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $171,599.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,307.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti acquired 3,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $50,470.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,112.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 74,394 shares of company stock worth $1,112,629 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

CUTR stock opened at $18.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. Cutera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.27. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. The firm had revenue of $26.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Cutera from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

