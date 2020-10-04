Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 9,575 Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INO. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, insider Laurent Humeau sold 19,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $371,041.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,991.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total value of $2,113,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,188,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,109,053.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,467 shares of company stock valued at $3,357,291. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INO. Roth Capital cut their target price on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of INO stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 10.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,291.83% and a negative return on equity of 52.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

