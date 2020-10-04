Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 507 Shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Freshpet by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,726,000. 96.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $112.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.45. Freshpet Inc has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $116.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,128.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Freshpet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Freshpet in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.42.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.76, for a total transaction of $2,115,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,815,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Coben sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total transaction of $221,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,482,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,384,510. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

