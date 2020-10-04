Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRMW. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Primo Water by 89.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 157.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.37. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $16.00.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $456.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.21 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRMW shares. Raymond James started coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primo Water in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub raised Primo Water from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Primo Water from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

