Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.11% of Tupperware Brands worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tupperware Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 314.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 180.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 22,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 14,293 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 217.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Tupperware Brands by 48.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

TUP opened at $21.05 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.82 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68.

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.70. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 9.52% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $397.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis.

TUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti boosted their target price on Tupperware Brands from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Argus upgraded Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Tupperware Brands in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Tupperware Brands from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tupperware Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.06.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a direct-to-consumer marketer of various products across a range of brands and categories in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, North America, and South America. The company engages in the manufacture and sale of design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

