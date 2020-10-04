Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc (NYSE:CPS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,639 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.12% of Cooper-Standard worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPS. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,562 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,507 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper-Standard by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.85. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $39.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($6.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.06) by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $340.50 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%.

Cooper-Standard Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer, and anti-vibration systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. The company's sealing systems include dynamic and static seals, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, variable extrusions, and specialty sealing products.

