Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $180,000 Stock Position in Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,496 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Exterran worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXTN. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 273,155 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 944.4% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 154,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,316 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 121,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exterran by 196.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 84,292 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXTN. Johnson Rice reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Friday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exterran presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.33.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Exterran Corp has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $148.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.44. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 13.63% and a negative net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $171.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

