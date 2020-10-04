Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $240,000 Stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,732 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,801,216 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. JustInvest LLC raised its position in Crescent Point Energy by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 475.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 96,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 79,874 shares during the last quarter. 27.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $1.17 on Friday. Crescent Point Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $619.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.37% and a negative net margin of 155.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $2.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James raised Crescent Point Energy to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crescent Point Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.28.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

