Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $243,000 Stake in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) by 45.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in InVitae were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of InVitae in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of InVitae by 2,981.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in InVitae during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $42.43 on Friday. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.15). InVitae had a negative net margin of 182.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.82%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 12,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $398,553.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $35,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,640 shares of company stock worth $5,890,411. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of InVitae in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of InVitae from $31.25 to $37.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Benchmark lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of InVitae from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InVitae currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

