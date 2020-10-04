Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $255,000 Stock Position in Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,960 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock after selling 3,659 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Fossil Group worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fossil Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,594 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,376 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,307 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 663,785 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Fossil Group by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 92,068 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FOSL stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $303.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.38. Fossil Group Inc has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $13.08.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The accessories brand company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.48. The company had revenue of $259.00 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 7.41%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Fossil Group, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal products include men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, smartwatches, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses.

