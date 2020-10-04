Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $269,000 Position in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,131 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.17% of Washington Prime Group worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WPG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Prime Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

WPG stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.67 and a 200-day moving average of $0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

