Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.5% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 252,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after buying an additional 21,926 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 6.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 227,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the second quarter valued at about $3,520,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.9% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 173,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 171,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSBD stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $618.45 million, a P/E ratio of -54.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.21.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.30 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a positive return on equity of 11.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs BDC Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

GSBD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $15.50 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.94.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

