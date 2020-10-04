Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) by 19.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,352 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 22,911 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,482,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 172,381 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1,120.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,491,675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,440,477 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 26,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 73,970 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 40,557 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $3.49 on Friday. SunCoke Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $2.33 and a 1 year high of $6.64. The firm has a market cap of $288.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.80 million. SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

SXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley lifted their target price on SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

