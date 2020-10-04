Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,682 Shares of Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 37.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Redfin were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 142.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,130,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,690,000 after buying an additional 2,424,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Redfin by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,995,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,802 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Redfin by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,305,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,300 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter worth $9,292,000. Finally, Archon Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth $2,555,000. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $871,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,790,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,027,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $212,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 107,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,098.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,630 shares of company stock worth $15,390,964 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $52.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200 day moving average of $33.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.27 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Corp has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $55.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.16. Redfin had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $213.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.78 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Corp will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Redfin from $23.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Redfin from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.18.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

