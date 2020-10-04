Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,419 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in bluebird bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

bluebird bio stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.03 and a 200 day moving average of $57.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.10. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $99.36.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $2.22. The company had revenue of $198.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.74 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 272.66% and a negative return on equity of 47.02%. As a group, analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on bluebird bio from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

In other bluebird bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $25,256.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,803,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $39,562.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,849.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,287 shares of company stock valued at $80,134 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

