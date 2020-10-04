Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,125 Shares of Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Lydall worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lydall by 9.2% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 8.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,378 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 2.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,732 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 12.5% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,673 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lydall by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LDL stock opened at $17.44 on Friday. Lydall, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.79 and a 52-week high of $25.48. The stock has a market cap of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.58.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.50. Lydall had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $146.16 million for the quarter.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

