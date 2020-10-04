Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,428 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CCRN. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 22.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,773 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 42.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 150,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 18.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

In other news, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.61 per share, with a total value of $33,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,450.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

CCRN stock opened at $6.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $13.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.36. The firm has a market cap of $232.18 million, a P/E ratio of -10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.20. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.41% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $216.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.52 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.69.

Cross Country Healthcare Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.