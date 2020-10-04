Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,174 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Aurora Cannabis were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACB. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,224,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,618,356 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 694.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,758,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,803 shares during the period. Think Investments LP purchased a new position in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,777,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,502,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 622,515 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 571,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACB. ValuEngine upgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Aurora Cannabis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Aurora Cannabis from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.03.

ACB stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.79. Aurora Cannabis Inc has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

