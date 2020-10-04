Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,600 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,015 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 233.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the first quarter worth $92,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 17.1% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 15.6% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GGAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.53. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3067 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 9th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Banking, Regional Credit Cards, Insurance, and Other Grupo Galicia Businesses segments. It offers corporate banking services to companies; credit and debit cards, loans, and financing advice to various agricultural-sector clients; foreign trade transaction services; and e-banking services.

