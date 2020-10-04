GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

GSKY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of GreenSky in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GreenSky from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenSky from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ GSKY opened at $4.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. GreenSky has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The company has a market cap of $835.33 million, a PE ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.08.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. GreenSky had a net margin of 3.24% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $132.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. GreenSky’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GreenSky will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of GreenSky by 281.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the first quarter worth $54,000. 35.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that support the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

