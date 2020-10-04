Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 499,636 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Harsco worth $8,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Harsco by 217.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Harsco by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Harsco by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

HSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of HSC opened at $14.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. Harsco Co. has a 52 week low of $4.19 and a 52 week high of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $447.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

