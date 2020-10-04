Head to Head Analysis: QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.1% of QCR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of QCR shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QCR and First Busey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QCR $294.84 million 1.51 $57.41 million $3.66 7.71 First Busey $472.65 million 1.90 $102.95 million $2.15 7.66

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than QCR. First Busey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QCR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

QCR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. QCR pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. QCR has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for QCR and First Busey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QCR 0 1 2 0 2.67 First Busey 0 3 1 0 2.25

QCR presently has a consensus target price of $43.67, indicating a potential upside of 54.79%. First Busey has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 54.83%. Given First Busey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than QCR.

Profitability

This table compares QCR and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QCR 18.59% 10.74% 1.10% First Busey 20.37% 8.51% 1.04%

Volatility & Risk

QCR has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Busey beats QCR on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc., a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies. Its loan portfolio comprises loans to small and mid-sized businesses; business loans, including lines of credit for working capital and operational purposes; term loans for the acquisition of facilities, equipment, and other purposes; commercial and residential real estate loans; and installment and other consumer loans, such as home improvement, home equity, motor vehicle, and signature loans, as well as small personal credit lines. In addition, the company engages in leasing machinery and equipment to commercial and industrial businesses under direct financing lease contracts; and issuing various trust preferred securities. It serves the Quad Cities, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo/Cedar Falls, Des Moines/Ankeny, and Rockford communities. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

