Head to Head Review: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) versus ProGreen Properties (NASDAQ:PGUS)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and ProGreen Properties (OTCMKTS:PGUS) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of ProGreen Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProGreen Properties has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its share price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Comstock Holding Companies and ProGreen Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A ProGreen Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and ProGreen Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 7.76% 129.06% 11.72% ProGreen Properties N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and ProGreen Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 0.78 $890,000.00 N/A N/A ProGreen Properties N/A N/A -$1.01 million N/A N/A

Comstock Holding Companies has higher revenue and earnings than ProGreen Properties.

Summary

Comstock Holding Companies beats ProGreen Properties on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Comstock Holding Companies Company Profile

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate development and services company primarily in the mid-Atlantic region, the United States. It operates through three segments: Homebuilding, Asset Management, and Real Estate Services. The company builds multi-family units, single-family homes, townhouses, mid-rise and high-rise condominiums, and mixed-use developments. It also provides real estate management services, including strategic planning, land development, entitlement, property management, sales and marketing, workout and turnaround strategies, financing, and general construction services; and development supply chain services, including capital markets, real estate brokerage, environmental consulting, and design services. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

ProGreen Properties Company Profile

ProGreen US, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on agricultural operations and residential real estate development activities in Baja California, Mexico. The company was formerly known as ProGreen Properties, Inc. and changed its name to ProGreen US, Inc. in July 2016. ProGreen US, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Diego, California.

