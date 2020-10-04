Holding S.A. Biodyne Sells 45,000 Shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) Stock

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HJLI) major shareholder Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 45,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $17,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,064.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holding S.A. Biodyne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 75,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.27, for a total value of $20,250.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.34, for a total value of $17,000.00.

On Friday, August 14th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $15,500.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 70,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $22,400.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 25,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.32, for a total value of $8,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 150,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.43, for a total value of $64,500.00.

On Thursday, July 16th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 50,000 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total value of $19,000.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Holding S.A. Biodyne sold 6,450 shares of Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.39, for a total value of $2,515.50.

Shares of HJLI opened at $0.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories Inc has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.86.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Hancock Jaffe Laboratories

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc, a development stage medical device company, develops and sells biological tissue solutions to treat patients with coronary, vascular, end stage renal, and peripheral arterial diseases in the United States and Europe. The company develops and manufactures implantable cardiovascular bioprosthetic devices for patients with cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial and venous disease, and end stage renal disease.

