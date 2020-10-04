Insider Buying: Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Buys $24,310.00 in Stock

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) CEO Jerald K. Dittmer purchased 1,000 shares of Flexsteel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.31 per share, with a total value of $24,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $938,001.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

FLXS opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $185.48 million, a PE ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Get Flexsteel Industries alerts:

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $64.81 million during the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Management raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flexsteel Industries Company Profile

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Flexsteel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexsteel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.