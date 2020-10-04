Insider Selling: AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Director Barrett Mooney sold 20,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.22, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Barrett Mooney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, Barrett Mooney sold 40,000 shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $103,600.00.

Shares of UAVS opened at $2.27 on Friday. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.06% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

