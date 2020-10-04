Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Sells $32,653.94 in Stock

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,484.27, for a total value of $32,653.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,162.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GOOG opened at $1,458.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $991.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,733.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,540.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,409.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,970.00 price target (up previously from $1,600.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,688.62.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

