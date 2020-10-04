Insider Selling: GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) Insider Sells 14,400 Shares of Stock

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) insider Douglas B. Snyder sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $117,072.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,904 shares in the company, valued at $218,729.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Douglas B. Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Douglas B. Snyder sold 9,804 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $102,942.00.

Shares of GWPH opened at $92.67 on Friday. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 12 month low of $67.98 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -50.36 and a beta of 1.78.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $183.00 target price (up from $166.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, as well as for the treatment of Dravet syndrome, Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, tuberous sclerosis complex, and infantile spasms.

