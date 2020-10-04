Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Sells $133,380.00 in Stock

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) EVP Herbert Virgin sold 3,510 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $133,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Herbert Virgin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total transaction of $120,656.55.

On Tuesday, August 25th, Herbert Virgin sold 5,560 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $238,635.20.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Herbert Virgin sold 3,805 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $114,111.95.

On Tuesday, August 11th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $403,532.00.

On Tuesday, July 28th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $379,121.00.

On Tuesday, July 14th, Herbert Virgin sold 7,900 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $385,915.00.

Shares of NYSE:VIR opened at $33.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.19. Vir Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $66.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $44.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 60.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 443,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 166,769 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 210.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 85,618 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 22.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the period.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

