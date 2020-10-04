iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 46,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

IFGL stock opened at $24.32 on Friday. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $17.75 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.03% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

