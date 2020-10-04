Isracann Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in September

Isracann Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ISCNF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ISCNF opened at $0.17 on Friday. Isracann Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19.

About Isracann Biosciences

There is no company description available for Isracann Biosciences Inc

