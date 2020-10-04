Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.94.

JACK opened at $83.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.60. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $148,207.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,659.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box during the second quarter worth about $118,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Jack in the Box by 24.4% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 68.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

