James F. Arra Sells 15,000 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) Stock

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) insider James F. Arra sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $777,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,959.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $53.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day moving average of $43.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.60. LiveRamp Holdings has a twelve month low of $23.44 and a twelve month high of $59.95.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $99.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.71 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise customer management platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity platform that connects people, data, and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing that allows consumers to connect with the brands and products they love.

