Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Shares in BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia Inc (OTCMKTS:BCDA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.21% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $313,000. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioCardia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BCDA opened at $2.31 on Friday. BioCardia Inc has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

BioCardia (OTCMKTS:BCDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.32). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 2,191.28% and a negative return on equity of 423.10%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BCDA shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BioCardia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th.

BioCardia Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived from mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for BioCardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.