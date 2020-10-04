Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 33,207 Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 33,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 98.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,926,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 30,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $0.97 on Friday. Tyme Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.24.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyme Technologies Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steve Hoffman sold 31,250 shares of Tyme Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.96, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,043,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,002,238.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas A. Michels acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,500 shares of company stock worth $531,888 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TYME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyme Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

Tyme Technologies Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

