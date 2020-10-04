Jane Street Group LLC Buys 21,433 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in HEXO were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 58.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HEXO by 46.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in HEXO by 30.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 92,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 21,375 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in HEXO by 349.0% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in HEXO by 2,612.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 37,620 shares during the last quarter.

Get HEXO alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HEXO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.10 target price on shares of HEXO in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HEXO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:HEXO opened at $0.65 on Friday. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $4.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.68.

HEXO Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for HEXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.