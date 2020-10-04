Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Position in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor Inc (NASDAQ:CERC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerecor by 30.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerecor by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 70,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERC opened at $2.24 on Friday. Cerecor Inc has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.56. The company has a market cap of $167.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 1.70.

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cerecor Inc will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerecor news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Cerecor in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

