Jane Street Group LLC Buys New Shares in Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 66,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Sonim Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Sonim Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,714,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 63.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 33,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Shares of SONM stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. Sonim Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.37.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonim Technologies Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.85.

Sonim Technologies Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.