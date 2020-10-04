Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 21,975 NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,548,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,513,000 after acquiring an additional 165,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,983,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after acquiring an additional 52,063 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 1,116.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,839,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 27.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,208,000 after acquiring an additional 626,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NEX stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 3.35.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $196.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.27 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

