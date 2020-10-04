Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,576 Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,576 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000.

Shares of NAK opened at $1.05 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $2.49.

NAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

